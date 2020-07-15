Hollywood heartthrob Matt Damon has come a long way in his career. The A-Lister, who is known for his work in films like Good Will Hunting, The Martian, Ocean’s Eleven recently had the busy block of Brooklyn Heights come to a halt. The actor is currently in the process of shifting to his luxury penthouse.

It was in 2018 when Matt Damon bought the 6,000 plus square foot penthouse for a whopping 16.5 million dollars. It was the most expensive property ever sold in Brooklyn at that time.

As per a report from pagesix.com, Matt Damon almost closed down the entire street on Tuesday. A huge production was used to move his belongings. It Included an enormous crane that was brought in to lift his furniture and trees to shift atop the terrace of his penthouse.

A resident said to the publication, “He (Matt Damon) closed off the street all day and parked an enormous big red crane right in the middle of the street. There was no sign of Matt, but he had a huge team of contractors and there were shrubs, decking, and huge crates filled with stuff going up in the air to the terrace. We were all waiting for the grand piano to be wheeled out.”

As per architecuraldigest.com, Matt Damon owned penthouse is located in The Standish. The historic building is comprised of several units. It includes exquisite detailing, like Austrian white oak flooring, Bertazzoni Italia and Bosch appliances, freestanding tubs, rain showers, and Fantini fixtures.

On the work front, Matt Damon was last seen on the big screen in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. He has big projects under his belt in the form of Stillwater and The Last Duel.

Talking about The Last Duel, apart from acting, Matt Damon is also the writer and Executive producer of the project.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!