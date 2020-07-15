Chris Hemsworth Is Upset With Marvel & Thor Makers? THESE Pics Prove He’s Chilling In Life

Well, fans cook up theories faster than instant noodles and Chris Hemsworth being upset with Marvel is the latest one. We don’t know how much truth is in this but we surely know Chris is having an amazing time amid this pandemic.

Chris Hemsworth is in Australia and surely having the time of his life while enjoying the beaches. He took to his Instagram account and shared some breathtaking photos with fans.

He wrote, “Another incredible few days on the Australian coast. Huge thank you to @lotus_caravans for hooking us up with the greatest caravan on the market! Australian owned and made an absolute beast! @australia@elsapatakyconfidential @liamhemsworth @lukemun @aprilmun@wild.ark”

We Got This Covered recently reported that Chris Hemsworth “doesn’t want to be forced out of the spotlight when Thor is at his most popular following his acclaimed reinvention in Ragnarok.”

Before this Chris Hemsworth was seen talking about Thor: Love And Thunder to The Philadelphia Inquirer & he had said, “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika at his most extreme and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.”

