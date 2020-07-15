We often think superheroes are so cool and we wish we had superpowers like them. And in real life, it’s actually opposite, it’s cool to be a superhero on screen but you know, who’s the biggest superhero? Someone who risks their life to save someone else’s life. And one such act was done by a 6-year-old kid and Mark Ruffalo reached to him to personally thank him.

On July 9th, 2020, Bridger Walker was attacked by a dog while saving his sister. He is just 6 and without even thinking twice he came forward and saved his sister, managed to escape somehow, got severely injured on the cheek and head.

Bridger Walker got 90 stitches and his spirit was still high. Narrating the story on Instagram, her aunt Nikki Walker wrote:

“Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time.”

Now responding to the same Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk wrote, “Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this… People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration…Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor) 💪❤️👏”

The Instagram comments section is flooded with so many nice comments for Bridger Walker and we are so proud of you, cutie.

Get well soon!

