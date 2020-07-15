Plaintiff Caitlin Dulany is stunned. On Tuesday, Harvey Weinstein’s plaintiffs were in for a rude shock. They were expecting the court and the judge to approve a settlement against Weinstein. There is a class-action lawsuit against Harvey.

But nothing like that happened.

According to Variety, Judge Alvin Hellerstein said, “This is not a class action. I will not give preliminary approval to the settlement.” The settlement would have sent $18.9 million to all accusers.

Caitlin Dulany said to Variety, “I was stunned.” She further said that she was, “expecting that we would be given preliminary approval.”

When asked what she felt about this decision, after working on the deal for almost two years, she said, “I was a little in shock. I was very stunned by how quickly the process went. I think the call was 18 minutes long. Obviously, I’m very disappointed and very upset because this is a big responsibility for me.”

Variety also asked her how she assesses how the legal system works, to which she replied, “I’m incredibly disappointed. There’s still a lot to fix in the justice system in order for it to be fair to survivors of se*ual assault and harassment and abuse. It’s a roller coaster because when Harvey Weinstein was convicted in criminal court, I just thought this is a new day, a new dawn. It was a sea change. It remains to be seen if we can hold a predator of that magnitude accountable for all of the actions and crimes that they have committed.”

