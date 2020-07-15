Jimmy Fallon Gets Emotional As He Returns On Sets Of The Tonight Show & Tries To Bring Back The Normalcy

There is some good news for all Jimmy Fallon fans across the world. The late-night show host has returned to the sets of his show The Tonight Show in New York. In his first episode from the set, the host spoke of the precautions taken for the team’s safety and bringing a smile to everyone’s faces.

The 45-year-old in his opening monologue said that there will be no audience and the guest will be streaming from home to ensure everyone’s safety. The host said, “As you can see, we are back in the studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza here in New York City. And as a New Yorker, I want to say thank you to everyone who helped get us back to where we are now, wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, quarantining, it all helps.”

One of the first late-night hosts to return to a studio, Jimmy Fallon went on and told the viewers that he hopes to bring cheer and show them that “there is light at the end of the tunnel” if we all do our part to “keep each other safe.” He continued, “I don’t know if anyone else feels this way but normalcy, any type of normalcy, feels great,” he told viewers. “So hopefully we can put a smile on your face for an hour every night and let you sit back and relax while we try to bring you just a little bit of normal.”

Further talking, Fallon said in order to keep the Tonight Show staff safe, everyone in the studio was tested negative for COVID-19. Thanking NBC for taking precautions and ensuring everyone’s safety the late-night show said, “And all of our crew are wearing masks and face shields and we’re all six feet apart.”

He then gave a walk-through of his day cracking a joke along the way. “Just to walk you through my day, when I got in this morning, I had a temperature check; I did the nose swab test, the one that goes all the way up into your brain. I didn’t know that at the same time you could get a COVID test and a colonoscopy.” He also mentioned that every part of his office has a little slip of paper saying that it’s been disinfected.

We are eagerly waiting to be treated to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

