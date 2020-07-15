Viola Davis Makes SHOCKING Statements On Starring In The Help: "I Betrayed Myself"

The death of George Floyd has been revolutionary. He was choked to death by a White Policeman and since then, celebrities of all the race and colour are protesting for #BlackLivesMatter. The recent addition to the same is actress Viola Davis.

Ever since the #BlackLivesMatter started trending all over the world, ‘The Help’ starring Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain is going viral on Netflix and drawing criticism towards the writer of the book and filmmakers.

Viola Davis was also nominated for Best Actress in Oscars for the film. She played the role of a black maid in Mississippi who helps Emma Stone as a journalist to expose racism in the country. It was set in 1963.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Davis said, “Not a lot of narratives are also invested in our humanity. They’re invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but … it’s catering to the white audience. The white audience at the most can sit and get an academic lesson into how we are. Then they leave the movie theater and they talk about what it meant. They’re not moved by who we were.”

Viola Davis further added, “There’s no one who’s not entertained by The Help,. But there’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to [tell the whole truth]. The Help, like so many other movies, was “created in the filter and the cesspool of systemic racism.”

Davis is one such actress in Hollywood who has been vocal about community racism and her struggle in the industry.

More power to you, Viola Davis! We are super proud of you.

