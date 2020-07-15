Actor Adam Sandler is famous for his comedy movies and sarcastic characters. The talented actor has starred in over sixty films and fifteen TV series. He started his acting career in 1987.

He even met his wife, Jackie Sandler, on the set of Baby Daddy. Jackie is an actress-model. The talented artists have equally talented daughters. Both their kids have made many appearances in their father’s movies.

Sadie Sandler, the oldest child of Adam and Jackie, was born in 2006. Adam had said that his daughter’s birth changed his life. Soon after his daughter’s birth, Adam talked to Access, saying, “I had a chemical reaction in my body, where I loved the kid so much, and I was so nervous for her, and that’s when I lost my mind for the kid.” He also said that he was terrified when his wife was in labor.

Sadie Sandler was seen alongside her father in Bedtime Stories (2008). She was also a part of Grown Ups (2010), Grown Ups Two (2013), Jack and Jill (2011) and Blended (2014).

Jackie and Adam’s second daughter, Sunny Sandler, was born two years after Sadie. Sunny was also born in LA in 2008. She was in Sandler’s That’s My Boy (2012) and in Jack and Jill (2011) as well.

The mother and daughters have appeared in several movies of Adam Sandler as well as in movies which he produced. Adam Sandler has a production company called Happy Madison.

The three talented ladies were recently seen in The Wrong Missy on Netflix.

While Sandler is happy to see his kids in his movies, he tries to keep them away from serious movies, like Uncut Gems. Talking to Closer Weekly, he said, “I’m nervous about when they’re old enough to see this that they’re going to be disappointed in my behavior.”

