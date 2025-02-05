Guess what? Happy Gilmore 2 is officially happening! Fans of the original, easily one of Adam Sandler’s funniest films, can now rejoice. In 1996, Sandler hit it big with Happy Gilmore, where he played a failed hockey player who discovered his hidden golf talent. Who knew yelling at golf balls and throwing tantrums could become a big screen hit? The film, with its hilarious antics and epic rivalries (shoutout to Shooter McGavin!), helped cement Sandler as a comedy superstar.

It’s also packed with iconic moments and characters, from Carl Weathers’ Chubbs to Ben Stiller’s evil orderly. While Sandler’s never been too keen on sequels, the success and love for Happy Gilmore kept the idea alive. And now, after all these years, it’s happening. Buckle up for round two because Happy’s coming back to the golf course, and you know it’s gonna be a wild ride.

Is Happy Gilmore 2 Happening?

Yes, it’s happening! After years of fans asking for a sequel, Happy Gilmore 2 is officially on its way, and we’ve got a sneak peek. Released on Christmas Day, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer, and it’s just as wild as you’d expect. The trailer kicks off with Happy’s signature running drive and promises all the laughs you remember and then some. Not only is Adam Sandler back as the lovable, hot-tempered golfer but there are also cameos galore, including NFL star Travis Kelce as a waiter (yes, really) and Julie Bowen reprising her role as Virginia.

The best part? It all leads to a hilarious showdown between Happy and his eternal rival, Shooter McGavin, in a cemetery of all places! Filming wrapped up in December 2024, and though nothing’s official yet, Sandler’s teasing a July 2025 release. It looks like the golfing world’s about to get crazier.

Happy Gilmore 2 Cast

Happy Gilmore 2 will be full of surprises, starting with the cast. While Adam Sandler is back as the lovable, explosive Happy Gilmore, the rest of the cast is shaking things up. Christopher McDonald will return as the ever-despicable Shooter McGavin, and Julie Bowen is back as Happy’s reporter-turned-love interest, Virginia.

But this time, the movie’s bringing in some fresh faces. Margaret Qualley’s role is still under wraps, but she’ll bring some new energy to the screen. Plus, NFL star Travis Kelce is making his cameo debut (as what, we don’t know, but we’re here for it), and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie will also show up. Wrestling fans are in for a treat with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, while pro golfer John Daly and music icon Bad Bunny round out the guest list. And, of course, Ben Stiller’s evil orderly, Hal, is back for more.

Happy Gilmore 2 Plot

With the first Happy Gilmore wrapping up with Happy’s story neatly tied up, the sequel’s potential is wide open. Sandler has always been a bit tight-lipped about revisiting his iconic characters, but he did hint at what Happy Gilmore 2 could look like. In a 2022 interview, Sandler teased the idea of catching up with a much older Happy, who’s still wrestling with his temper issues.

Picture this: Happy, now a seasoned (and possibly grumpy) golfer, returning to the green for a senior tour, only to face off against his longtime rival, Shooter McGavin. The thought of a more mature, possibly wiser Happy is intriguing, especially after Sandler’s dramatic turn in Uncut Gems. Whatever direction the sequel takes, it’s clear that there’s plenty of room for both laughs and emotional depth, and we’re all just waiting to see how it plays out.

Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer

Netflix surprised fans with a festive treat, dropping a teaser for Happy Gilmore 2 just in time for Christmas 2024. The short clip opens with Happy pulling off his iconic running drive, reminding us why we love him. We also see Julie Bowen’s Virginia offering encouragement, hinting their relationship is still strong. But the real highlight? A tense confrontation between Happy and his longtime rival, Shooter McGavin, in a cemetery.

