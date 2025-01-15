Ever since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, he has been taking a few steps into the entertainment industry. From his SNL appearance to now being featured in Netflix’s upcoming sports comedy film Happy Gilmore 2, the Kansas City Chiefs player grew leaps and bounds in popularity, too.

The tight end has been spending time with Taylor, training and playing games on the field, and appearing on podcasts. Here’s what the American football player shared about his experience working with comedy king Adam Sandler and his role in the upcoming movie.

Travis Kelce On Working With Adam Sandler On Happy Gilmore 2

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis revealed a few things about being featured on Happy Gilmore 2. “That was a dream come true. I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career,” he added, “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

“Working with Adam Sandler was a dream come true.. I believe I’m in a few Happy Gilmore 2 scenes”@tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RL5FN1M0ux — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 13, 2025

He praised the production team and said they were “so professional and yet so fun to work with.” In his experience working with Adam, he said, “I felt like I was working with Andy Reid of the acting world,” referring to the coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, known for his brilliance. “He is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen,” he mentioned.

Travis reiterated, “That was a dream come true. That was awesome.” The athlete then divulged that he believes he has a few scenes. “I got a pretty hefty load in there,” he commented, surprising the show’s hosts. They asked him if it meant he would be up for nominations in award shows.

Travis responded that he doesn’t think he has the acting caliber to be up there with the other talented actors. He also felt that he didn’t have that much of a role to be considered for something like that. When they pointed out his own statement from a moment ago, where he said he has a hefty load of work in the series, the 35-year-old simply laughed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Happy Gilmore 2: What We Know

For the unversed, Happy Gilmore 2 is a sequel to the 1198 film Happy Gilmore. It is slated for release on Netflix in 2025 and stars Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson, Allen Covert as Otto, and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin. The upcoming film also features a couple of other star cameos.

Apart from Travis, the movie will also feature rapper Eminem, host Dan Patrick, wrestler Becky Lynch, and American football player Reggie Bush. The teaser of Happy Gilmore 2 featured a glimpse of Travis’ role in it.

