Jennifer Lopez, still chasing her Oscar dream, is reportedly making bold moves to rebuild her image and gain the respect of Hollywood’s elite.

Following her split from Ben Affleck, the 55-year-old singer and actress is allegedly reaching out to top producers like Brad Pitt to secure award-worthy roles.

Jennifer Lopez’s Strategic Connections with Brad Pitt

Sources reveal that after years of trying to prove herself, Lopez sees an Oscar as the ultimate validation of her talent, and she’s willing to pay for the right project.

“It’s crucial to have the right material to get into the race with an award-worthy script, and let’s face it Brad and his company have a great track record, so he’s at the top of her schmooze list,” a source said.

“She’s looking for A-list acceptance,” added an insider. “She’s always felt a little like an outsider and is convinced that an Oscar would prove she’s got everyone’s respect.”

Having spent some time with Pitt through her previous marriage to Affleck, Lopez is reportedly hoping to leverage their connection for a chance at the right material.

“Brad and Ben are friends, so Jen has spent a little time with him enough to feel comfortable reaching out and asking if he has any material she can star in,” the source said. “She’s willing to put up a lot of money for the right project and she knows that will help.”

George Clooney Reunion on Jennifer Lopez’s Radar

But it’s not just Pitt the ‘Hopeless Romantic’ is targeting—George Clooney, who she starred with in ‘Out of Sight’ over two decades ago, is another key figure in her plans.

“Jennifer’s relationship with George is complicated, primarily because they both blew up so huge after their one onscreen collaboration 26 years ago, which is still considered a classic by their fans,” the insider said. “But the momentum from that project pushed both of them in different directions.”

Evening viewing recommendation? Before it leaves @criterionchannl at the end of the month, watch Steven Soderbergh’s OUT OF SIGHT (1998) in our Neonoir collection! 🖤 The megawatt star power of George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez propels this sexy, sleekly entertaining Elmore… pic.twitter.com/iElLcLB5mo — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) September 23, 2024

Despite their separate career paths since then, Lopez is said to be hoping for a reunion, possibly even as part of Clooney and Pitt’s ‘Ocean’s’ franchise reboot.

“She isn’t just interested in Oscar material,” the insider said. “Anything that can make her feel like she’s a part of the cool kids’ club in Hollywood will do. “

Desperately wanting to join the ranks of Hollywood’s top stars, Lopez’s strategy seems less about artistic pursuit and more about securing a “seal of approval” from the industry’s power players.

