Ben Affleck, best known for his role as Batman, has thrown himself headfirst into a whirlwind of new film projects with longtime collaborator Matt Damon, aiming to rebuild his finances after a high-spending two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Sources reveal that Affleck, now 52, is banking on Artists Equity, the film studio he co-founded with Damon, to secure his financial future.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce. pic.twitter.com/NySPsDXocg — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 7, 2025

The Cost of Love: Ben Affleck’s Lavish Lifestyle with Jennifer Lopez

During his rekindled romance with Lopez, Affleck reportedly indulged in an extravagant lifestyle, with her lavish spending setting a new bar.

Now, with that chapter firmly behind him, he’s betting big on his production company, aiming to churn out up to five films annually to establish a lucrative film library and keep the studio thriving.

“Ben was living large during his time back with J.Lo, and she spends on a different level,” an insider echoed. “With that chapter of his life over and done, Ben has put all his chips on Artists Equity, his new studio with Matt, and it’s got to be a vehicle for real wealth for him over the next few years, or he’s screwed. They are shooting to make up to five movies a year!”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pic.twitter.com/F0oH19FzHM — Movie Loverr (@LoverrofMovies) January 14, 2025

Ben Aflleck’s Upcoming Project

Affleck’s next major move involves directing and starring in ‘RIP,’ the studio’s follow-up to 2023’s ‘Air,’ which also featured Damon.

Insiders suggest Affleck is fully committed to building Artists Equity into a powerhouse, pouring every bit of energy into ensuring its growth and profitability.

“Ben’s basically running on the treadmill as fast as he possibly can to keep this enterprise not just afloat, but growing in value and building up the film library,” the source said. “Ben isn’t a ‘side hustle’ kind of guy. He made all his money in the film business, and the success of his next few films with his studio are going to determine the course of the rest of his life just as much as the crumbling of his relationship to Jennifer has.”

“Ben isn’t the easiest guy to like or to get along with, but he has a ton of heart,” the mole added. “Right now, he’s putting every ounce of it into turning this studio into a money machine of epic proportions.”

"ben affleck never smiles" clearly you've never seen him with matt damon pic.twitter.com/TVmOP63Wfl — phx 💥 (@phxforced) November 10, 2024

