Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce was officially settled earlier this week, and the two are set to move on in their respective lives. The settlement happened a few months after the initial divorce filing, which led to rumors that things between them were not as amicable. Reports even claimed the legal battle could become quite toxic.

But the two proved the rumors wrong when they sorted the divorce and settlement out without much fuss. A report claims that Jennifer and Ben would never fight it out like petty people because their two-year romance was over. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan To Keep Their Divorce Amicable

According to In Touch Weekly, things between the singer and the director would never turn ugly, as a few had alleged. A source stated, “Many thought that their lawyers would do the nasty nitpicking on behalf of each of them, but they both decided to leave the marriage as amicably as possible,” even though many things were at stake.

This included their mansion in Bel Air, jewelry, cars, furniture, and art pieces they bought together. “Which is why Jennifer kept her $5 million dollar ring and a few other things,” the insider said. “Ben and Jennifer were not about to nickel and dime each other; they respected each other way too much for that,” they felt and added that it wasn’t worth it.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Divorce Settlement

Jenner and Ben have so much history that they decided to part as friends. According to the official documents, they cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason their marriage didn’t work out. Both of them were awarded their respective jewelry, clothes, earnings, and business rights. Neither Jennifer nor Ben objected to the decisions above.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Relationship History

For the uninitiated, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance after decades and tied the knot in July 2022. After almost two years of marriage, she filed for divorce in April 2024, and the divorce was recently mutually settled. Both of them remain cordial despite the split for the sake of their children, who get along well and go to the same school.

During the holidays, the dancer and the actor even exchanged gifts and were spotted hanging out during the festival. Jennifer and Ben were also seen at their children’s school for a gathering. Ben’s former wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares the kids, was also present. On the other hand, JLO shares her two kids with her former husband, Marc Anthony.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Golden Globes 2025: Selena Gomez Comments On Misconceptions About Her Personal Life, Says “I’m Solid”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News