Lily Allen’s marriage to David Harbour has ended dramatically, with revelations about the actor’s request for “kinky sex” surfacing as their relationship unraveled. The singer, 39, reportedly called it quits after discovering the ‘Stranger Things’ star had an active profile on the celebrity dating app Raya.

In the wake of the breakup, Lily was spotted in New York, looking somber without her wedding or engagement rings, dressed in a simple brown coat and trousers. Reports suggest the split occurred a month before Christmas, following months of rumors about trouble in their marriage.

Lily Allen spotted in New York City for the first time following reports of discovering her husband, David Harbour, on the dating app Raya. pic.twitter.com/AD0g0jVIhb — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2025

Clues in Public and Private

Hints of tension in their relationship had emerged earlier, with Lily candidly discussing her husband’s “kinky” requests on her podcast, Miss Me? Admitting she often dismissed them with playful excuses.

“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband. Because he often asks for things, and I’m like: ‘No, babe, it’s not happening,’” she said in summer last year while speaking with her co-host and best friend Miquita Oliver. “I’m not like:!Your piece of s***, how dare you ask me to do that!” I’m just like: ‘Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache – maybe not tonight.’”

She also revealed a more modern twist to their disputes, sharing that she used ChatGPT to help her craft arguments during heated moments.

“I use [ChatGPT] more for personal stuff,” Lily explained. “If me and David have had an argument and I need to articulate it, I’ll be like, ‘Write me a long text message about an argument that started with the dishwasher and ended in an argument about our finances.’”

She also shared the prompts she uses to make the responses more personal, explaining, “That’s great, but can you add in a bit about how I think this is all actually to do with his mum?’ You copy and paste every single one until you’ve got enough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

Lily Allen’s Detective Work and Painful Discovery

However, the situation took a serious turn when Lily reportedly rejoined Raya—where she and David first met—to investigate suspicions of infidelity.

Cross-referencing women on the app with David’s Instagram activity, she uncovered his profile, which had been active for at least a month. It featured a Led Zeppelin song and a bio referencing his TV roles.

The distance between the pair, both emotional and physical, became more apparent after David relocated to Atlanta last year to be closer to the ‘Stranger Things set while Lily remained in Brooklyn with her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BoxLunch (@boxlunchgifts)

Insiders likened her meticulous investigation to the infamous “Wagatha Christie” saga, highlighting the devastation she felt upon learning the truth.

“Lily was looking for women on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to figure out who he was seeing. She was doing her Wagatha thing,” a source revealed.

“Lily only rejoined Raya to figure out whether he was seeing someone,” the insider continued. “Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas.”

While neither has publicly addressed the split, this chapter marks a turbulent and heartbreaking end to their five-year marriage.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Bad Bunny’s New Studio Album About His Breakup With Kendall Jenner? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News