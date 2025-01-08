During the last few months, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were locked in a divorce battle. Thankfully, the two recently settled the divorce amicably and are set to move on in their lives. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, has also been through her own set of relationship troubles. Be it her splits or her divorce from Kanye West after years of marriage and four kids.

Now that Jennifer’s status is back to single, it has prompted Kim to just take charge for her friend and become a matchmaker. The reality star has been a witness of changing relationships, marriages ending and starting afresh which is why she has offered the singer her support and boosted her up.

Has Kim Kardashian Become Jennifer Lopez’s Matchmaker?

According to In Touch Weekly, “Kim has been a huge source of support for J. Lo ever since she split from Ben.” A source told the portal, “She’s really stepped up to the plate and been not only a shoulder to cry on, but also a bona fide cheerleader and a stylist.” Kim is known for her unique sense of fashion and has reportedly encouraged Jennifer to change up her style.

The pop star has allegedly taken up the advice which has “really helped her get her confidence back.” The Skims founder has told Jennifer she needs to start dating again and has volunteered to be the matchmaker. The latter has agreed to it but kept a condition that they would double date together. Kim is more than okay with that since she has been looking to date too.

“Her resolution for 2025 is to play the field more herself,” and venturing into the dating pool with Jennifer “as her partner in crime is almost too good to be true,” the insider added. They added that Kim adores JLO and has kept her “on a huge pedestal” all her life and she just cannot believe they have managed to become such good friends over the last couple of years.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Relationship History

For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben got married in July 2022 but she filed for divorce in April 2024. The two recently settled their divorce, marking the end of their marriage on the legal front as well. As per new reports, it was a mutual and amicable end and the two will continue to be cordial for their respective kids who get along well and go to the same school together.

The singer and the actor were spotted exchanging gifts during the holidays. It sparked rumors that the two might reconcile and take back the divorce filings but those were put to rest when it came to light that they had officially settled their divorce and were now free to move on from the legal matters.

