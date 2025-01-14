At the close of December 2024, Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez shared a lighthearted date in Aspen, Colorado, during their separate New Year’s getaways.

Since then, the two have stayed in regular contact, hinting at the possibility of a future meeting. While JLo has recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, Costner also ended his 18-year marriage to Christine Baumgartner earlier that same year.

Jennifer Lopez & Kevin Costner at Kemo Sabe in Aspen 📸 @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/bw9v7KaO60 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) December 29, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner: A Connection Beyond Romance

Though Jennifer isn’t looking to dive into a new relationship just yet, she’s been drawn to the idea of building a meaningful connection with Costner.

Even if they end up just being friends, the attention of a Hollywood icon like Costner could provide a well-deserved ego boost for the singer.

Their shared experiences with love and heartbreak seem to have forged a unique bond, with both recognizing the familiarity in each other’s personal journeys.

Jennifer, a self-professed “hopeless romantic,” might find herself intrigued by Kevin, an “old-school romantic” who could easily write and produce a film for the two of them to star in.

With their mutual passion for film, Jennifer could even envision Kevin financing a project for her. Costner, who is also a musician and leads a band called Kevin Costner & Modern West, shares several creative interests with Lopez, opening the door for further connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Ben Affleck has Spoken Highly of Kevin Costner

Lopez and Costner’s overlapping circles of friends add another layer of intrigue to their budding connection.

Ben Affleck has always had high regard for Costner, who is close friends with Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer seems to love the idea of dating someone her ex and their inner circle would approve of.

Costner has also praised JLo’s “incredibly fit” physique and “eternally young” appearance, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by her. According to Marca, a source said, Kevin “made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a bottle of champagne after their meeting in Aspen.”

