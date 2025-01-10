Taylor Swift, the global singing sensation, has her eyes set on a new goal: helping her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, reach the billionaire club.

While Swift has already reached a net worth of $1.6 billion, the Kansas City Chiefs star still needs to catch up with his more modest $90 million fortune.

However, as their romance continues to flourish, the idea of a wedding and potential joint ventures seems increasingly likely.

Romance and Career Growth

Taylor and Travis have been overwhelmed by many opportunities, from endorsement deals to personal appearances, making collaborating on projects highly appealing.

The biggest move of all could be an engagement and wedding, a step that would catapult Kelce’s career even further.

According to insiders, Swift is determined to ensure that she and Travis have equal financial footing, emphasizing that their success is a team effort.

“They’re seriously considering teaming up on some of them. Then, of course, there’s the biggest collaboration of all…an engagement and wedding,” an insider noted. “It’s going to take some juggling to balance their careers to plan something like that, but they’re both invested in building a life together.”

The mole added, “They’re the biggest couple in the world right now, and the sky is truly the limit with what they can accomplish together. Anything they do is a surefire money-spinner, and Taylor will do all she can to help because she realizes how important it is for them to be financially on a level playing field.”

The Taylor Swift Effect on Travis Kelce

Since dating Swift in 2023, Kelce has experienced the so-called “Taylor Swift effect,” quickly amassing over 300,000 social media followers after their first public sighting together.

Once primarily known to NFL fans, Kelce is now a household name. He hosts an Amazon game show and a successful podcast with his brother.

As they become one of the most talked-about couples in the world, no doubt tying the knot will further boost his stardom.

“The move into presenting means there’s an even bigger spotlight on him,” reports RadarOnline. “There is talk of another Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? series; he’s in an Adam Sandler movie coming out next year, and then there are all his investments; he’s put his money and name to plenty of products, including hot sauce and tequila.”

Staying Grounded Amid the Fame

Despite their meteoric rise, Swift and Kelce remain grounded thanks to their close-knit families.

The couple’s inner circle ensures they stay connected to their roots, helping them navigate the overwhelming success they’ve experienced while maintaining their down-to-earth nature.

“It’s blown their minds how massive they’ve become, and it’s exciting but also overwhelming,” the insider added. “Luckily, Taylor is surrounded by people who help keep her grounded, and Travis is very much the same. His family are super down-to-earth, and they make sure he is, too, no matter how much money he’s got.”

