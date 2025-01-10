Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have started their latest celebrity engagement prediction, and they’re going all in — calling Taylor Swift the next star to get a ring!

During a segment on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends’ on January 7, the co-hosts, including Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Zendaya, and Tom Holland, reflected on their previous successful predictions. They’re convinced that Swift, 35, and Travis Kelce, 35, will soon walk down the aisle.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Signs of Engagement

“It’s happening,” Kotb, 60, said confidently, noting that the couple has all the “signs” of an impending engagement.

Bush Hager, 43, pointed to their matching outfits as an indicator of their closeness. “They’ve matched,” she said. “They wear matching clothes.”

Kotb elaborated, suggesting that Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs player’s coordinated wardrobe could clearly signify a wedding on the horizon.

The hosts also reminisced about seeing the couple at the US Open and noted that their families have bonded at NFL games and during the holidays.

“And we know their families have been together because we’ve seen it in boxes [at NFL games] and over the holidays,” Kotb said

Right there where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stood last night in NYC was holy ground. 😍 (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/z2BHbwWJcm — E! News (@enews) December 29, 2024

A Farewell Prediction

With Bush and Kotb agreeing, “It’s time,” Bush Hager highlighted how Swift and Kelce support each other’s careers despite their busy schedules.

The prediction came with finality, as Bush Hager revealed it might be their last one together.

Kotb, after nearly 18 years on Today, is set to say goodbye, with her last day on January 10. Craig Melvin will step in after her departure as Savannah Guthrie’s permanent co-anchor.

Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024

As Kotb moves on, Bush Hager will welcome new co-hosts to the rebranded ‘Today with Jenna & Friends,’ starting with Scarlett Johansson on January 21.

Bush Hager couldn’t hide her excitement, sharing her admiration for the actress and their love for books. “Scarlett Johansson is the queen!” she gushed. “We have so much in common.”

