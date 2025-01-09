The Kardashian-Jenner family is always under massive scrutiny. From their equations with each other to their relationships, the Internet has something to say on all of it. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s romance might be a thing of the past now that she has moved on with her husband, Travis Barker, but Scott is still an essential part of the reality family.

Especially since he is the father of her three of Kourtney’s children. But also because he shares friendly relationships with the whole family. Khloe and Scott get along the most, often sharing banter and flirting for fun and games. This led to netizens assuming that they had hooked up.

Khloe Kardashian Slams ‘Nasty’ Narrative That She Has Hooked Up With Scott Disick

Khloe took to her newly-launched podcast Khloe In Wonderland, and the episode’s guest was Scott. The two spoke about a lot of things, including his struggles with drinking, the Kar-Jenner family, and netizens alleging that they have hooked up. The reality star told him that the number one question she received from fans was whether they had hooked up.

“F*ck yeah,” Scott joked, and then Khloe replied, “No, we haven’t.” She then asked him if he found it strange how people kept making these lies about him hooking up with either her or her half-sister, Kendall Jenner. Scott felt that since there is no truth to any of it, “they just run with anything” to say something ridiculous about two pretty close people.

“And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, ‘They’re soulmates!’ Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We’re not soulmates,” he said. Khloe then called the rumors about the two very nasty and wild. “The fact that people think that is psychotic,” he added but mused that if he were watching a show for entertainment, he might jump to those conclusions, too. Khloe pointed out that they’d still be hated if it were true.

“If we actually were together, we would be annihilated for it,” she stated, adding that “No one’s ever happy.” Scott then agreed and called it pretty crazy. Yeah, it’s disgusting. But it would be totally fine in two weeks. Like after two weeks of annihilation,” he concluded and reiterated, “It’s psychotic.” For the uninitiated, Scott has been linked with both Khloe and Kendall over the years.

Kourtney and Scott had a long-term relationship that became very toxic and eventually ended. They have three children: son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign. Kourtney now also has another son with her husband, Travis. Khloe is Kourtney’s younger sister, while Kendall is her younger half-sister.

