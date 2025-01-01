Kristin Cavallari recently shared candid insights into her fallout with Kourtney Kardashian. She called the Kardashian family “fake” and “calculated” and blamed Scott Disick for driving a wedge between her and the Poosh founder.

Cavallari explained that her friendship with Kourtney soured after a 2011 trip to Las Vegas, where she partied with her guy friends, including Disick, following his brief split from Kourtney.

The next day, rumors of a hookup between her and Disick surfaced, a story Cavallari claimed Disick planted to provoke jealousy.

Kristin Cavallari Detailed the Incident

“We all went out, we had a good time, I was never even alone with Scott,” the 37-year-old said during her appearance on Bunnie XO’s ‘Dumb Blonde’ podcast.

Although Cavallari attempted to clear the air with Kourtney, the Laguna Beach alum said the relationship was never the same. Citing her familial values, Kourtney questioned Cavallari’s decision to be in that situation.

“Kourtney was upset about it,” the ‘Hills’ alum added, explaining that she tried to tell her that she would “never f–king touch Scott.”

“She was like, ‘Well, I don’t know. I know I have sisters and would never put myself in that situation,’” she continued.

Cavallari alleged that Disick could have quickly quashed the rumors but chose not to, further fueling the tension.“Scott must have said it was true or something because all it would have taken was for Scott to be like, ‘That’s not true,’” she said.

Scott Disick Attempted to Reach Out to Kristin Cavallari via Instagram DM

Years later, Cavallari accused Disick of sliding into her DMs, a move she described as manipulative and emblematic of Hollywood’s strategic, image-driven culture.

“It just felt so calculated to me,” she said. “And this is what the Kardashians and a lot of people in Hollywood do … when you’re out there talking s–t, they want to shut you up. So, it’s keeping your friends close and your enemies closer. And I don’t play that game. It’s so fake to me.”

Kourtney, who shares three children with Disick, moved on with Travis Barker, marrying the musician in 2022 and welcoming their son, Rocky, in 2023.

