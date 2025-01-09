ENHYPEN is a K-pop group that has amassed a lot of love and support following the success of its tracks like “Drunk Dazed,” “Bite Me,” and “Fever,” among others. Time and again, the group and its members have shown their versatility in music and dance performances. Keeping the versatility stride alive, the group’s members Jake and Heeseung are set to feature on a collaboration track with American rapper Flo Rida.

On January 8, 2024, Flo Rida took to social media to announce his new single “Confessions,” which will be released on January 10, 2024. The song features ENHYPEN’s Jake, Heeseung, and American rapper Paul Russell.

The song artwork features the word “Confessions” in a boxy font against the silhouette of a woman’s face. The word “Confessions” seems to be melting away in white, pink, and yellow hues. A few curls streak down the woman’s head, and a soft yellow and pink light highlights the curves of her face.

Flo Rida, Jake, Heeseung, and Paul Russell’s names are mentioned in the top left corner in pink, yellow, and white, respectively. No other details of the song have been released.

While this is Flo Rida’s first-ever collaboration with ENHYPEN, it is not his first collaboration with a K-pop artist. Back in 2010, he featured alongside G-Dragon for the latter’s song “Heartbreaker.” ENHYPEN is no stranger to collaborations either; the group has worked with artists like JVKE and Bella Poarch.

