Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved duos, with their friendship tracing back to the early days of their careers. But what really caught Evans by surprise when they first met? It was Johansson’s “wisdom beyond her years”—and she was only in her teens.

In an interview with Variety, Evans reflected on his first encounter with Johansson while they were filming The Perfect Score—a flick they starred in before either was even remotely close to becoming Marvel royalty. “Not because of how she looked but because of how she had this poise, this wisdom,” Evans shared. “Everyone always says Scarlett is wise beyond her years. And she has been since she was in her teens.”

At just 17, Johansson made a lasting impression on Chris. The actress’s maturity and graceful presence were undeniable, and Evans was left in awe. Their immediate connection turned into a lasting friendship that spanned not just years, but eight films—including six massive Marvel blockbusters. It’s no surprise that fans began shipping their Captain America and Black Widow characters together, even though romance never really made it into their storylines.

Fast forward to today, and their bond remains rock-solid. A recent road trip to Los Angeles showed just how deep their friendship runs. Evans and Johansson made the trip to visit their close friend and Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner. It was a reunion that flew under the radar until the duo revealed it in their Variety chat. Apparently, it was just the low-key, fun gathering they needed. “It was full of life and light,” Evans said, proving that even their real-life hangouts are just as wholesome as their screen time together.

It’s these moments, these quiet, behind-the-scenes gatherings, that highlight how much these actors value their friendships, far beyond the flashing lights of Avengers red carpets and blockbuster premieres. From The Perfect Score to Avengers: Endgame, Evans and Johansson have supported each other both professionally and personally, weathering the ups and downs of fame together.

In an industry often known for fleeting relationships, their bond has stood the test of time, and it’s clear that, while their characters on screen might save the world, it’s their friendship that’s the real hero.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Bad Bunny’s New Studio Album About His Breakup With Kendall Jenner? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News