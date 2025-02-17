Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson stole the show at the ‘SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert’ on Friday with a hilarious moment that quickly went viral. The 68-year-old Hollywood legend, who’s been a fixture on Saturday Night Live for decades, made a playful exit from the event with Wilson in tow after a humorous misunderstanding.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate SNL 50 years 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/SmdbBpU04X — T. Hanks (@tomhanks__news) February 16, 2025

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Playful Exit Amid Confusion

The couple’s walkout came after host Jimmy Fallon shared a lighthearted disclaimer, informing the audience that there would be no awards handed out during the evening, which apparently didn’t sit well with Hanks and Wilson.

“Apparently, there’s been some confusion,” the talk show host said in video. “This is just a concert. We’re not giving out any awards tonight. So I just want to make sure that everyone knows that.”

The camera at that very moment captured Hanks and Wilson rising from their seats and making a dramatic exit, with Rita even playfully wagging her finger at Fallon. The moment had the live audience in stitches, and Fallon couldn’t help but joke, “We lost Tom Hanks and Rita. Sorry. It wasn’t their fault.”

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson walk out from #SNL50 concert after Jimmy Fallon says no awards will be handed out 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/a6yKqM2D8T — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 15, 2025

Tom Hanks’ Long History with SNL

The comedic bit, which seemed perfectly planned, was right at home for Hanks, whose long history with SNL dates back to 1985. The actor, who’s hosted the show an impressive 10 times, became a part of the exclusive Five-Timers Club in 1990.

In Peacock’s SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night docuseries, the ‘Forrest Gump’ star reflected on his first hosting experience, describing it as “the single most exciting thing” of his career and noted how the experience taught him a valuable lesson about resilience in the face of criticism.

“The fact that they just put their head down and plowed through it was actually a bit of a life lesson for me,” he said. “Don’t read the bad reviews because someone out there is just going to hate your guts.”

The Oscar winner further added, “The cliché of saying it was a dream come true doesn’t do it justice. It’s a fantasy made real.”

The SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert, held at the iconic Radio City Music Hall on Valentine’s Day, brought together A-list celebrities like Pete Davidson, Adam Sandler, and Scarlett Johansson for a night of celebration and laughter.

