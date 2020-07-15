Johnny Depp Libel Trial EXPLOSIVE: Hollywood Stylist REVEALS Amber Heard Had ‘No Black Eyes & Was Visibly Uninjured’

It seems the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard controversy wouldn’t take much time to reach its conclusion. Post the estate manager and bodyguard, it’s now the stylist who has commented on the ongoing controversy.

Renowned Hollywood stylist Samantha McMillen has said that she didn’t witness any visible injuries on Amber Heard the day after the alleged complaint. No marks, cuts or bruises were witnessed by McMillen as she was with Amber styling her on the said day.

Johnny Depp was accused of being violent against Amber Heard after a heated conversation at their Los Angeles penthouse. This had happened on 15th December 2015. He clearly has denied all the accusations. Depp is in a legal battle with The Sun’s publisher for labelling him as a ‘wife-beater’.

In a witness statement published on Deadline, stylist McMillen said that she saw Amber Heard “in good light, at close range, wearing no makeup the following day”. she also added, “I could see clearly that Ms Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body.”

She also said that after the program was done, Amber Heard said to her, “Can you believe I just did that show with two black eyes?” The stylist added: “Ms Heard did not have any black eyes and had been visibly uninjured throughout the day and at that moment.”

Not just this, Samantha McMillen’s written statement also consisted of a close interaction 5 months later. The date was 24th May 2016 and it happened at Johnny Depp’s house in West Hollywood.

This was when Amber had accused Johnny of throwing a mobile phone at her hitting her eye and smashing items with a wine bottle. These allegations were also denied by Depp.

Samantha McMillen’s statement says: “I went to the house in the afternoon, and encountered Ms Heard. Ms Heard was not wearing makeup. There were no visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body. I saw her by the kitchen door during daylight in Mr Depp’s house. She gave me a hug, crying. After hugging me, she began to have an intense conversation in Spanish with Mr Depp’s housekeeper, Hilda Vargas.”

Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of these allegations on 27th May 2016. McMillen’s statement claims she “knew that she (Ms Heard) did not have those marks on her face on May 24, 2016, when I was with her.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!