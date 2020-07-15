Edsel Dope BLASTS Ex-Band-Mate Tripp Eisen: “F**k You! You 2 Time CONVICTED S*x Offender”





Static-X’s Project Regeneration Vol. 1 dropped on 10th July and since then, it’s been surrounded by the clouds of controversies. Recently, ex-Static-X guitarist Tripp Eisen came up with accusations that the twelve newly released tracks have ‘Tripp Eisen and Wayne Static’ return over it and it has nothing to do with the new members. As per him, other members are given undeserved credits. Addressing the same, the lead singer of Dope band, Edsel Dope has blasted on Eisen.

Earlier, Static- X claimed that one of the producers had several unreleased songs which featured isolated vocals of late Wayne Static. So, the band has featured the vocals in every track of the newly released long play. Tripp Eisen took potshots regarding the same, stating that it’s completely Wayne Static and Tripp Eisen material and no other members have a contribution to it.

Now, on the accusations of Eisen, Edsel Dope has come out all blasting and even mentioned his se*ual assault charges. As per the post on Facebook, Dope said, “F**k You!!!! You 2 time CONVICTED sex offender piece of shit! Keep my name out of your talentless mouth! I fired you 20 years ago, because you are an egotistical, low talent idiot and STATIC X fired you more than 15 years ago because you were a 40-Year-old creep, who was arrested for having sexual relations with multiple 14 year old fan girls. DEPLORABLE!”

“You have not progressed in the least bit. Not even after spending 2 separate stints in jail. You are an antagonist, who paints himself as a victim. BOO HOO & F**K YOU! Meanwhile, You’ve never even apologized to our metal community for betraying all of our trust, by preying on young, impressionable fan girls for your own selfish perversions. And now, you are trying to attach your name to an incredibly well orchestrated memorial / tribute that you had ABSOLUTLY NOTHING to do with,” Edsel continued.

The post further read, “GET THE F**K OUTTA HERE!!! “For your information. Wayne and I had a very pointed discussion about you, while on tour together in 2014, so I know EXACTLY how he felt about you. WAYNE F**KING HATED YOU & he had no interest in ever associating with you again…”

