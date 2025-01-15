Neil Gaiman, celebrated author of literary works such as The Sandman, Coraline, and Good Omens, has become the center of a severe controversy that has reignited discussions surrounding the #MeToo Movement in the literary world, expanding its reach beyond Hollywood and into the UK writing scene.

Reports indicate that Gaiman, who was accused of sexual misconduct last year, is now facing additional allegations directly from the victims. Gaiman’s wife, Amanda Palmer, a singer from The Dresden Dolls and an outspoken advocate against sexual violence, has also been accused of facilitating her husband’s alleged actions. In the latest details surrounding Gaiman, two women implicated Palmer in Gaiman’s misconduct, raising questions about the extent of her involvement.

An investigative report by New York Magazine connected the allegations not only to the previously known victims but also introduced accounts from four additional women. These harrowing stories painted mystifying parallels between Gaiman’s fictional works and the real-life accusations. In one notable issue of The Sandman, a writer with creative block kidnaps a woman and subjects her to daily rape to inspire his work, successfully igniting his career. Though presented as an allusion — a literary device Gaiman is vastly known for — the storyline eerily mirrors the alleged activities of its writer.

One of the victims, Scarlett Pavlovich, a young gay woman in her early twenties, alleged that Palmer introduced her to Gaiman, who subsequently assaulted her. Pavlovich recalled Gaiman saying, “Amanda told me I couldn’t have you. I wish it were the good old days when we could both f*** you.” According to Pavlovich, Palmer acknowledged knowing about many of Gaiman’s extramarital relationships, allegedly involving up to 14 other women.

Another victim, identified as Rachel, claimed she engaged in consensual relations with Palmer before being passed off to Gaiman “like a toy.” Katherine Kendall and Kendra Stout, aged 22 and 18 at the time of the alleged assaults, described developing relationships with Gaiman that turned increasingly abusive, involving beatings and violent sexual encounters. Brenda (pseudonym) claimed Gaiman’s behavior often seemed rehearsed, adhering more to a script than spontaneous actions. Additional allegations came from a fan identified only as “K,” writer Julia Hobsbawm, and Gaiman’s former tenant Caroline Wallner.

The Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling expressed outrage on Twitter, writing, “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before his conviction has been strangely mute in response to accusations against Neil Gaiman,” thus, questioning the essence of the “Weinstein” effect.

Gaiman has maintained that his encounters were consensual, suggesting the alleged encounters were nothing more than roleplay scenarios featuring consensual non-consensual activities every day within BDSM practices and agreed upon beforehand.

