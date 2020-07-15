Meghan Markle’s POWERFUL Speech At Girl-Up Leadership Summit: “Continue To Believe In Yourselves”

Meghan Markle has made her first appearance as a non-royal speaker at the 2020 Girl-Up Leadership Summit since she ventured down from the senior royal family with spouse Prince Harry in January. On Tuesday, the former actress addressed young girls where she praised their efforts for a better and just future.

Meghan Markle firmly spoke about continuously believing in your convictions, and also to act on them. She said, “Continue to believe in yourselves, believe in what makes you unique. And don’t be afraid to do what you know is right, even when it’s not popular. Even when it’s never been done before. Even if it scares people. And even if it scares you a little.”

Meghan Markle was also joined by actress Priyanka Chopra and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with many other women leaders. Girl Up Leadership Summit was a multi-day event with 40,000 attendees across 172 countries.

In the summit, Meghan Markle shared several causes that are close to her heart. She spoke about important topics like Black Lives Matter movement and climate change. Meghan also discussed the power of the internet, both to “affirm and support” and “to harm.”

“I think it’s important to acknowledge the paradox of how this progress is both aided and impaired by our digital space. Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm, but we are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up,” she said.

Meghan Marle added,”So use your voices both on-and-offline to do just that—build each other up, support each other. There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that’s what it is—it is just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder.”

Meghan Markle’s speech was very persuasive and powerful. It had great potential to change and form young lives. If you haven’t seen her video, we would strongly recommend you to give it a watch!

