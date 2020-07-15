Chrissy Teigen Deletes 60,000 Tweets, Says “I'm Worried For My Family”

American model Chrissy Teigen has deleted 60,000 tweets over concerns for her family and their safety. The TV personality did this because internet trolls have continued accusing her of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot fucking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of fucking operative. https://t.co/isuEEW56fp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020

Chrissy put out a tweet stating that she recently deleted over 60,000 tweets because she is worried about her family. The tweet read: I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot fucking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of fucking operative.

This is occurring as individuals are using her tweets as alleged evidence of her connection to Epstein’s close associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Internet users began to speculate about this alleged connection (to Epstein and Maxwell) when unsubstantiated claims suggested Teigen’s name was on a flight log for Epstein’s private plane. Teigen has never been formally accused of having any sort of involvement in the Epstein scandal.

Earlier this month, a Twitter user commented on Teigen’s post saying that she was on the flight log. This prompted the star to respond with a tweet reading: “if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this ‘manifest’, I’d be a victim.” In another tweet she wrote, “People still wasting time believing a 4chan flight manifest, I see. These people are so sick (and actually stupid) but mostly sick. And mostly stupid. I can’t bother to care anymore.”

if we wanna play with your lie just for fun, do you understand that if I were on the flight for the date of this "manifest", I'd be a victim. https://t.co/4qvSpTjOSW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2020

In 2018, Teigen and her husband John Legend threatened a lawsuit against an individual who accused the pair of involving their daughter Luna Stephens in a child sex-trafficking ring. The Los Angeles Times explained in a 2018 article, “Self-described ‘journalist’ Liz Crokin accused Teigen and Legend in a series of tweets, many of which have since been deleted, of being connected to a debunked rumor of a child sex ring in Washington, D.C., known as ‘Pizzagate.'” Crokin, who later deleted many of the tweets containing allegations, told The L.A. Times, “I never accused John and Chrissy of trafficking their chil [sic]. That’s a flat out lie and my Twitter history proves it.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!