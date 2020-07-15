Marvel and Avengers’ films enjoy a huge fanbase globally. The last Avengers extravaganza, Avengers: Endgame released more than a year ago but people still can’t stop being curious about it. Even after watching the films several times, there’s always something new for fans on the internet. Something they didn’t know earlier.

We recently completed a successful century of Marvel Trivia and it happened only because people all over the world love to read stuff about the superheroes.

The latest is that a video clip from Avengers: Infinity War has gone viral on Twitter which couldn’t make it to the final cut. And now the fans can’t believe how the makers can delete a scene like that from the film. The scene features Black Widow, Falcon and Hulk and it shows Scarlett Johansson’s character trying to calm down Mark Ruffalo’s character after a battle only to realise that he doesn’t need it.

Take a look at the video below and the reactions of Avengers fans!

I love Infinity War, but we deserved to see Smart Hulk’s transformation in the final film. pic.twitter.com/UnbAjH3lE0 — Borks and Beans | BLM (@bork_21) July 8, 2020

If this scene was in infinity war i would be sooooooo much more down with professor hulk that scene in Endgame makes me cringe so hard I serious cannot believe that’s what they chose over this — Cooze🕊 (@colinftp) July 8, 2020

only marvel can get away with doing crap and still get good ratings. this scene could have been an after credit scene. it would've helped us accept his sudden unseen transformation into the intelligent hulk. end game was lazy and crappy. infinite war better. — wayne powell (@waynepo59209722) July 9, 2020

To me the Russos had some kind of personal issue when it came to using the Hulk. Seems like they went out of their way to find excuses to not include him in either movie or utilize him in any way. Their movies are essentially hulkless avengers movies. — Duke1914 (@Alamo761) July 8, 2020

Writers failed Hulk in IW/EG. Viewers came away thinking he was afraid to fight after losing to Thanos, when that is not what writers intended. His biggest moment happened off-screen while the big 3 all had theirs in EG. Great films, but Hulk was neutered in both movies. — NY Sports Dork (@NY_Sports_Dork) July 10, 2020

I actually disagree. I like this scene but like the Russos said it would’ve disrupted the “series of defeats” that made up the end of Infinity War. But something like this in Endgame could’ve been cool — Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (@starforcebinary) July 8, 2020

What makes the Hulk incredible and sinister is the metamorphosis, it defines him and has done throughout the life of comic books and series. This smart hulk doesn't cut it for me as a life long fan, Norton's Hulk was superior. — Sy (@syboat) July 9, 2020

I feel like an Alternate Version of this scene should have been in Endgame. Maybe right before the part where Smart Hulk Dabs. pic.twitter.com/Ru2pk07q9j — 🍉 Water Me Loan 64 🍉 #StayHome (DMs are OK) (@watermeloan64) July 14, 2020

I thought Infinity War was much better than Endgame. And even though, Bruce explained about him Professor Hulk. The five year gap still left this a big ? as to how exactly he had gotten there. And the five years was another thing that really didn't seem necessary. — Ellen Barriga (@fairytail_0781) July 9, 2020

The McU been gucking lazy with writing Hulk…Banner talks about his anger issues and struggles but the never show any of it..something like this would've been cool in the beginning of Endgame in his lab… — Brainiac¹³ 🌹 (@Brainiac_13) July 8, 2020

Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame are two of the highest-grossing films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or rather better known as MCU and also Hollywood. While Avengers: Infinity War was the first MCU film to cross $2 billion mark, Endgame didn’t settle before collecting $2,798 million at the worldwide box office. The film also broke the record of Avatar to become the highest-grossing film worldwide.

Stay tuned to this space and will be back shortly with several other intesting Marvel and Avengers trivia and facts.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!