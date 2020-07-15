This Avengers: Infinity War Deleted Scene Featuring Hulk, Black Widow & Falcon Has Left The Netizens Fuming
This Avengers: Infinity War Deleted Scene Featuring Hulk, Black Widow & Falcon Has Left The Netizens Fuming(Photo Credit – Avengers/Instagram)

Marvel and Avengers’ films enjoy a huge fanbase globally. The last Avengers extravaganza, Avengers: Endgame released more than a year ago but people still can’t stop being curious about it. Even after watching the films several times, there’s always something new for fans on the internet. Something they didn’t know earlier.

We recently completed a successful century of Marvel Trivia and it happened only because people all over the world love to read stuff about the superheroes.

The latest is that a video clip from Avengers: Infinity War has gone viral on Twitter which couldn’t make it to the final cut. And now the fans can’t believe how the makers can delete a scene like that from the film. The scene features Black Widow, Falcon and Hulk and it shows Scarlett Johansson’s character trying to calm down Mark Ruffalo’s character after a battle only to realise that he doesn’t need it.

Take a look at the video below and the reactions of Avengers fans!

Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame are two of the highest-grossing films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or rather better known as MCU and also Hollywood. While Avengers: Infinity War was the first MCU film to cross $2 billion mark, Endgame didn’t settle before collecting $2,798 million at the worldwide box office. The film also broke the record of Avatar to become the highest-grossing film worldwide.

Stay tuned to this space and will be back shortly with several other intesting Marvel and Avengers trivia and facts.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out