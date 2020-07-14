Avengers: Endgame Trivia#105: Marvel Deleted THIS Extremely Dark Scene From Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk

Avengers: Endgame #105: Way Before Mark Ruffalo took over the reign of Hulk, we saw Edward Norton being The Incredible Hulk. It released in 2008 and was received with a mixed response. But that laid the base for Mark to come in and take over the superhero for whom he’ll be known for.

Not just DC, even Marvel movies have had some dark scenes and sequences in their films. For today’s trivia, we’ll tell you about one such scene of The Incredible Hulk which was deleted because it was so dark.

According to an Avengers trivia published on Ranker, “Same as any other movies, the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe each have a few deleted scenes available for viewing as Blu-Ray bonus features. However, none of these deleted scenes gets anywhere near as dark as one from The Incredible Hulk. The sequence, originally intended to open the film, featured Bruce Banner travelling to the far north, where he intends to commit suicide via a gunshot to the head.”

The trivia article also adds, “Before he can complete his task, Banner “Hulks out” and crushes the gun. Later, this moment is referenced in The Avengers when Banner says, “I put a bullet in my mouth and the other guy spit it out.”

