Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Signs A Spy-Thriller On The Similar Lines As James Bond?

Gal Gadot made her big Hollywood debut with the 2009 film Fast & Furious. The film didn’t just prove to be a huge success which already was a notable franchise by then, it also proved to be a blessing for Gal’s career. Later she also worked in big DC films like Justice League & Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

But it is Gal Gadot’s stint as Wonder Woman that made her a global sensation. Now pushing the envelope further, it is being reported that Gal will soon take reins in a new film that will be on the lines of the James Bond genre. Exciting isn’t it?

A certain report carried out by Discussing Film states that the upcoming film will be a female action spy thriller from Skydance. The report states that the action in the film will be similar to that shown in James Bond and Mission Impossible series.

But what is even more exciting is the fact that iconic comic book writer Greg Rucka might pen the screenplay for the film. For those of you unversed, Rucka is known for his work on Action Comics, Stumptown, Wonder Woman, Batwoman, Detective Comics, Lazarus, Whiteout, and Black Magick among several others.

While the plot of the film is still not known, the report states that it will be a “spy vs spy” kind of film. Meanwhile, a new battle, a new armour, new villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-lost love — Gal Gadot has teased the beginning of a new era of wonder with the much-awaited Wonder Woman 1984. Gal is reprising her role as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the sequel of the megahit 2017 DC film.

While the Gal Gadot starrer was originally set to release on the 5th of June, it was first pushed to the 14th August and has now been shifted to 2nd October.

