Australian Rapper Iggy Azalea left her fans and followers surprised when she revealed the secret arrival of her baby boy. Netizens have been since then curious to get a glimpse or any update on the little one. To an extent, where there were rumours that she has named her son Gilbert. The rapper had now spoken about the same and issued a clarification.

It all started last week when a fan account named @cartiuniverse posted a picture of Iggy and her newborn. He captioned it as, “Iggy Azalea spotted for the first time with her and Playboi Carti’s newborn son, Gilbert Carter.”

While the post that went viral in no time now stands deleted, Iggy Azalea’s fans caught the name and started referring to the little munchkin with it.

Following the same, one of the fans in the comment section asked Iggy Azalea, “What made you choose the name Gilbert?” This time around Azalea decided to respond to the question and clarify.

Iggy Azalea replied, “I’m okay with y’all joking ‘n all but let it be known I didn’t name my child that. Lmao.”

Last month, announcing her son’s arrival, Iggy Azalea wrote, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words,” Iggy Azalea added.

The rapper has not yet revealed who the father of the child is. But the reports claim that it is her long time beau Playboi Carti.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!