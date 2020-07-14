Hollywood actor Armie Hammer and his now-estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers made a cute couple. The duo was one of the fondest and adored couples in Hollywood. However, it was only this past weekend when they had a shocking announcement that shook their fans and admirers.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers took to their respective Instagram handle to announce that after 13 years of being friends, soulmates, and partners, they have jointly come up with a mutual decision of separation.

The very announcement by the now estranged couple spread all across like wildfire and made it to headlines all across.

The Call Me By Your Name actor’s Instagram post read, ” Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.” added Armie Hammer.

Post his announcement of separation with wife Elizabeth Chambers on Saturday, a series of pictures of Armie Hammer strolling in a garden with his pet dog yesterday morning has gone viral.

[Hi-Def] P1: Armie Hammer with Archibald 'Archie' Leach out and about in Los Angeles 🐾@armiehammer #armiehammer pic.twitter.com/3dY0mU0Jnc — Ɛasy Armie (@pomelody) July 14, 2020

(Pic Credit: twitter.com/pomelody)

The interesting thing about the pictures that had everyone’s attention was his bare fingers. As Armie Hammer is seen minus wedding ring. The actor is seen in a blue t-shirt paired with shorts and sneakers with a pair of sunglasses. He is also seen covering his face with a towel amid COVID-19 scare.

Armie and Elizabeth exchanged wedding rings on 22nd May 2010. It was only last month they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The duo has two children, 5-year-old daughter Harper Grace, and 3-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand.

On the work front, Armie Hammer who was last seen in psychological horror venture Wounds has four films in his kitty in the form of Death Of The Nile, Dreamland, Rebecca and Next Goal Wins.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!