Carole Baskin Wishes Rolf Harris Happy Birthday, Says “Can’t Wait To Hear Your and Your Best, Friend Jimmy Savile’s Stories”

Carole Baskin, the Tiger King star, has had a bad day. Why? Because she unknowingly wished sexual assault convict, Rolf Harris, a happy birthday!

A Cameo video, which someone had paid for, revealed her wishing Harris.

Dressed in a tiger print outfit and adorning her hair with a flowery hairband, she said, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens, it’s Carole Baskin at Big Cat Rescue. Hi Rolf Harris! All your kids wanted to get together and tell you that you have really touched them and that they love all that you have done for them. I hear there’s a lot of great stories about you and your best friend, Jimmy Savile. Can’t wait to hear those. Happy birthday Rolf.”

I am SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/bfqbBBQK7m — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) July 14, 2020

She then proceeds to give a flying kiss to the viewer via the camera.

Carole’s Cameo profile says, “You know me as ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s intended murder victim but my real life’s work has been at Big Cat Rescue for a world where all wild cats live free. Please be a voice for cats: BigCatAct.com.”

It also says that, for £165, you can request a video. Looks like Carole Baskin does not know who either Rolf Harris or Jimmy Savile is.

Rolf Harris is an Australian entertainer, who was convicted of sexually assaulting four underage girls. The conviction in 2014 ended his career.

At the same time, Jimmy Savile was an English DJ and TV personality who died in 2011. After his death, various claims of sexual assaults were made against him.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!