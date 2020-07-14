Harry Potter Star Miriam Margolyes Finally Breaks Silence On J.K. Rowling’s Transgender Views

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling stirred up a large scale debate after she shared her views on the trans community. After facing severe backlash for her rather orthodox views on the community, Rowling’s comments did not find support with the leads of the Harry Potter films either.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played the lead trio in the Harry Potter films have all distanced themselves from J.K. Rowling’s comments. Now the latest actor to join the list is Miriam Margolyes. The actress who played Professor Sprout in the film has finally broken her silence on the author’s statements.

A certain report in the Daily Mail has quoted Miriam Margolyes saying, “’I was asked to make a public statement and I didn’t want to. I just thought ‘I’ve made enough public statements.’ Meanwhile, in the recent edition of Radio Times the Harry Potter actor said, “’I am on the fringes, I suppose, of being rather too direct in some quarters. I always thought that somebody who wanted to become a woman would have chopped their d*** off. I know I’m a lesbian and I know I’m a woman, so I’ve sorted it out. But if you are on the way between one sex and another, how do you decide when you’ve arrived? It’s hugely complicated. Look at poor J.K. Rowling. She’s dived into the pool and got very wet.’”

Meanwhile, for those of you unversed, J.K. Rowling took to her Twitter handle and shared the opinion piece that she published on a portal. The author in her tweet wrote, ” ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

