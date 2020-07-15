Machine Gun Kelly Goes Gaga Over GF Megan Fox’s Feet

American actress-model Megan Fox after separating from her husband Brian Austin Green, has been making headlines following her newfound love in rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The actress and rapper duo who were seen together in music video Bloody Valentine, which released back in May, was quite successful in hitting the ball out of the park in terms of views, comments, and their chemistry.

In the music video, a scene where Megan Fox steps on Machine Gun Kelly’s face with her bare feet seem to be the rapper’s favourite part from the song. As MGK in a recent interview revealed that he does find the actress’ feet very beautiful. As he shared his fondness for Megan’s feet, he also recalled the moment before shooting for that particular scene in the video.

Talking to Teen Vogue in a video segment, Machine Gun Kelly had all praises for his GF’s feet, as he said, “It’s no secret I think feet are beautiful, and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist.”

The rapper recalled the moment and discussion that he had with Megan Fox before shooting for Bloody Valentine. As he further added “This was right before we moved the locations in the house to somewhere else. And I was like ‘Megan, you already know what I am going to ask you’, and she said ‘yeah I literally got a pedicure because I knew you were going to ask me that. So I was like, ‘All right. Well, plop it on’.”

