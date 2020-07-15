Stranger Things Fame Finn Wolfhard Unites With Witcher Fame Anya Chalotra For ‘New-Gen’

The Stranger Things fame actors and real-life twins Finn Wolfhard & Nick Wolfhard are all set to spearhead the voice cast of an upcoming children’s’ sci-fi animation series. What’s even more exciting is that the brother will be joined by none other than actress Anya Chalotra who rose to fame with ‘The Witcher’.

Created for the 7 years plus age group of children, the upcoming series has been titled, ‘New-Gen’. As per reports in the Variety, “The series is set in a futuristic utopia called New-Gen, which becomes threatened by a nanotech war. It follows twins who live as ordinary teenagers and nanotech-enhanced superheroes. The series is being designed as a multi-platform, multi-tech experience where viewers will be able to download an augmented reality app enabling players’ use of nanotech powers to battle various creatures from the show, and a web presence that weaves scientific fact and fiction to depict what nanotech is.”

Global kids and family content distributor Jetpack Distribution has acquired the global right of the sci-fi series. Created by J.D. Matonti and produced by J.D. and Chris Matonti along with Julia Coppola of APNG Enterprises, New-Gen is reportedly based on a 2008 Marvel Comic series. It is also being reported by Variety that the animation of the series will be headed by Bardel Entertainment who are known for their work in films like ‘Rick & Morty’ and Angry Birds.

Furthermore, the CEO of Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner has been quoted by Variety saying, “There’s so much going on in this show for kids. It’s a thrilling sci-fi adventure where everyday teenagers become superheroes on a mission to defeat a demonic overlord.”

Opening up about the concept of New-Gen and its voice cast, J.D Matoni has said, “We intend to take you to a visual place never seen before in the futuristic utopia of ‘New-Gen’. Nanotech governs this rich world and the superheroes who dwell in it. Finn Wolfhard, Nick Wolfhard and Anya Chalotra, young talent breathe life into the relatable lead characters as we move from comics distributed by Marvel to animated series and other multimedia platforms.”

While we are super excited to hear the Wolfhard brothers and Anya Chalotra in the series, share your thoughts in the comments section below.

