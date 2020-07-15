Jennifer Grey To Be Seen In The Sequel Of ‘Dirty Dancing’?

Dirty Dancing, the famous romantic drama dance movie, was released in 1987. Now, actress Jennifer Grey is working on a secret dance movie, which many are speculating to be a potential sequel to the hit film, “Dirty Dancing”.

“Dirty Dancing” featured Patrick Swayze as Grey’s dance instructor and romantic interest,. It also starred Jerry Orbach and Kelly Bishop portraying the role of Grey’s parents. The original film was set in 1963 at a Catskills resort.

Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer are driving the untitled project, with a screenplay written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis.

Variety.com reported that Jennifer Grey is collaborating with Lionsgate on the untitled dance movie. She will star in the film and is also the executive producer.

In addition to this, the studio refused to comment on whether the project, set in the 1990s, will bring back Grey’s Frances “Baby” Houseman character.

The original “Dirty Dancing” grossed $217 million worldwide. It sold more than 1 million home video units. The song “(I’ve had) the time of my life” won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

A prequel “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” released in 2004.

