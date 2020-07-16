Actor Tate Donovan, the voice behind the popular character of Hercules, has now come up with a documentary, “Expedition Everest.”

Narrated by Tate, the one-hour documentary showcases the journey of a team of international scientists, climbers and storytellers to the top of the world’s highest peak, to conduct the most comprehensive, single scientific expedition in Mount Everest history.

Also, it highlights the challenges faced by the team, with members from eight countries, as they trek higher up the mountain, conducting valuable research along the way, covering valleys that surround the Everest. It would be interesting to see Tate Donovan narrating it.

Narrating the film was done from the safety of a recording studio. “Expedition Everest” will premiere on National Geographic on July 18.

Are you keen to watch Tate Donovan’s docu-film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

