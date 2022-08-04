Actor Armaan Khera has come on board for the second season of ‘Masaba Masaba’ and he told IANS about his working experience with Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta and how challenging it was for him to do a kissing scene with Masaba in the series.

Advertisement

“I was quite nervous. I get very uncomfortable performing and even watching kissing scenes myself but then I found out that Masaba was also feeling the same. She was also a little uncomfortable which made me easy to go ahead with because then when you can relate to your co-actor, it makes things much easier. She is the best even if she is nervous, she just does everything with so much grace that allows everybody on set to continue with their work gracefully as well.”

Advertisement

Armaan Khera essays the role of Fateh, Masaba’s love interest in the show. He opened up about his role and said: “So being Fateh was quite challenging because I am more comfortable in doing serious and intense roles. But then playing a character in a romantic comedy was not easy. But our director Sonam Nair, when she understood that this is not my forte, she did some readings with me, making sure that even before I went to Kashmir, I understood my character.”

Armaan Khera added, “She gave me a couple of examples like Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and thanks to her I was able to go forward with this gracefully,” he added. While recalling some BTS moments, he shared: “I was the happiest person on set, so I have been having the best time ever since. Set is always such a happy and fun place to be and I always become like a kid in the theme park whenever I’m on set. A First day’s experience was when I and Masaba were in a very beautiful Kashmiri forest and we shot a scene for episode 6 in which we are just walking and I finally revealed my feelings to Masaba and I took a photo of Sonam as well which is one of my favourite photos.”

Furthermore, he continued how it was to be with Neena on the sets and said: “So Neena ji is definitely the coolest person on set and she always manages to keep her calm no matter what the circumstances are. As the amount of experience she has an artist is quite visible both on-screen and off- screen “. The actor revealed more: “Once the camera starts rolling, she knows exactly what she has to say and she delivers it with 200% of authenticity. She is very straightforward and one of the coolest people I have ever seen. During the entire shoot, she was so warm and kind towards me. And it’s not just me, Neena Ji used to always put all of us with ease.”

He started working with Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Everest’ , which was his first break. After doing ‘Masaba Masana 2’, the actor is looking forward to doing a number of big projects. He mentioned: “I am looking forward to my next film with Tiger Shroff called ‘Ganapath’ and along with that I have done three other web shows this year which I won’t be able to disclose only because the teasers and trailers have not been released yet.”

Must Read: Anupamaa: Did Uorfi Javed Lose A Role In The Popular Show Due To Ex-Boyfriend Paras Kalnawat’s Obsessive Behaviour? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram