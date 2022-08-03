The popular television show Anupamaa has been surrounded by drama lately and looks like the controversy is only deepening with time. The show has a massive fan following and has held a top position on the TRP charts for years now but there have been reports about internal conflicts since the last few months. A recent report now suggests that the pap favourite Uorfi Javed was also supposed to be a part of the show but it was called off because of her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat.

For the unversed, Uorfi is quite famous on social media and her creative outfits take the internet by storm within minutes. She is very experimenting when it comes to fashion and hence, most of her followers are fashionistas or just people who appreciate unique content. She has her own ways of recreating popular looks as well and has been in the headlines previously for copying international models and actors like Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner amongst others.

Amidst her popularity on Instagram, a bunch of reports suggested that Uorfi Javed was supposed to be appearing in the fan-favourite show, Anupamaa in the next few days but it did not go as planned. A recent article by Bollywood Life suggests that she lost the role solely because of her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat.

As we all know, Paras Kalnawat was shown the exit door by Anupamaa makers after he signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 while still being bound under a contract by Rajan Shahi. Amidst this drama, the above mentioned report says that he was allegedly so obsessed with his ex Uorfi Javed that her potential role in the show was stopped because of him. There have been no confirmations regarding the piece of news but if it is true then this defines a toxic relationship.

