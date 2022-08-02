Paras Kalnawat has been making a lot of noise even since he signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He was already a part of leading daily soap Anupamaa and his contract was terminated with immediate effect because the makers allegedly had no idea that he signed the dance reality show. The actor is now exposing the makers and has also hinted at rifts with Rupali Ganguly. Scroll below for all the details.

Anupamaa is currently the most talked about TV serial. Anyone associated with the show has been gaining massive fame, whether it is Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey or Nidhi Shah. If one remembers, a few months back, Uorfi Javed had claimed that she was supposed to be a part of the show as well but her ex-boyfriend (Paras) ousted her.

Detailing his experience, Paras Kalnawat told Times Of India, “I started getting emotionally attached to actors on the set, but realised that they were using me for their personal benefit. The makers stood by me in my hour of crisis but some of them from that team came back later to told me, ‘Arre hum toh tumhare saath Dad ke time par, saath khade the’.”

Just not that, Paras Kalnawat claims that the Anupamaa makers made him delete screenshots. “It was very dark and shady. Let those things remain buried. I recall that once I was called by the production team that I should keep quiet about it. I was strictly told that I will never divulge it. Then I was asked if I had any proof and when I showed it to them, they made me delete those proofs. They said I should forget what wrong had been done to me. I let bygones be bygones because I wanted to keep the show politics away from me. I started isolating myself and in between the shots, I sat down in a corner to write shayris. Whatever happened here with me hasn’t happened ever with me anywhere,” he added.

While he refused to get into details, Paras did mention that he hopes Rupali Ganguly has a ‘little love’ left for him.

Paras Kalnawat also revealed that neither Rupali Ganguly nor any other co-star from Anupamaa contacted him post his controversial exit.

