Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa – the ace comedian couple who got married in December 2017, welcomed their first child – a boy named Laksh in April this year. The young mother, in a recent chat, now opened up about wanting her son, as well as future kids, to be independent.

During a recent Instagram live session with Neha Dhupia – for the actress’ initiative Freedom To Feed, Bharti Singh opened up about wanting her kids to be independent as ‘it is very difficult to survive these days’ and more. Read on.

As reported by Hindustan Times, while talking about it, she said that she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took up work for the sake of their son Laksh. The ace comedienne said, “Both Harsh and I, we are taking up limited work. We give a lot of thought to it before taking up new projects now. Yes, work is also essential, especially because we need to provide for him.”

Bharti Singh continued, “I believe we must provide for him for a few years but he should be able to do that for himself after a few years. You know, the way kids in US go to schools and work part-time? I advocate that way of life. I believe you must not take financial help from your parents after a certain age – say 16 or 18.”

So where does she think her kids should work? The laughter queen said, “Bharti Singh’s son should be studying, and working in McDonalds’. Bharti‘s daughter should study and work in a salon, guiding people and taking appointments (maybe). I will be happy if my kids work part time because it is very difficult to survive these days, especially in a city like Mumbai. ”

In the same conversation, Bharti Singh also recalled being criticised for going to work just 12 days after her son’s birth. She said she was shocked to see that people hated her.

