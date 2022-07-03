Bharti Singh – the ace comedienne, who has made us laugh time and time again, turns a year older today. Bharti – who has been part of both reality shows – like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and comedy shows Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao. The Kapil Sharma Show & more, celebrates her 38th birthday today.

On this special day, we recall the time the mother of one spoke about her mother wanting to abort her while she was in her womb. Why did she want to do that? And how is the mother-daughter relationship now? Well, scroll below to know it all.

In a 2018 appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show, JuzzBaatt…Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya appeared as guests. The couple who tied the knot in December 2017, gave one of their first joint interviews on the show. There – among many things, the ace comedienne left everyone stunned when she revealed that her mother wanted to abort her due to their financial condition then. The comedian said, “My mother wanted to abort me owing to our financial condition but eventually she didn’t and today she is very proud of me.”

Recalling how proud her mother is of her and what she is today, Bharti Singh added, “I remember this one time, just before my performance, my mother was admitted in the ICU and I wasn’t ready/keen to perform. She motivated me and made sure that I go and give my best and I did.” Isn’t that so sweet!

Bharti – was born on 3 July 1984 in Amritsar city, and was the youngest of the kids in her family. She has two older siblings – a brother and a sister. The comedienne and Haarsh Limbachiya are now parents to a baby boy, born April 3, 2022.

Happy Birthday, Bharti Singh.

