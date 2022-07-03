Comedian Kapil Sharma has risen to immense fame after his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ became everyone’s beloved. Even after being through a tumultuous ride in his career, the host and comedian have always made up to his fans by delivering the best.

However, once again Kapil has landed himself in huge trouble as a lawsuit has been filed against him for breaching his contract for the tour of North America in 2015. Read on to know it all.

Recently a North American-based company Sai USA Inc, which is located in New Jersey, has come up to file a case on ace comedian Kapil Sharma. The company led by Amit Jaitly took it to their Facebook account sharing a post regarding the case, claiming that the comedian had breached their tour contract in 2015. As per the contract made, Kapil was charged for 6 shows in North America, out of which he only did five shows and claimed that he would pay for the losses the company faced.

In their Facebook post, Sai USA Inc’s team captioned the post by saying, “SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015.” As per Times of India, Amit Jaitly said that Kapil Sharma had promised them to pay for the losses saying, “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.” It is noted that the case is pending at the New York court and that the company is definitely taking legal action against Kapil Sharma.

As of now, Kapil and his crew namely Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek, are in North For their show Kapil Sharma Live. The team has completed two shows till now, one in Vancouver and the other in Toronto.

