The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti is back in the news, but for something unusual this time. The actress-comedian is reportedly set to tie the knot with Bollywood actress Kajol’s cousin Samrat Mukerji. This isn’t the first time that such rumours have spread but she’s definitely quashing them all with a lot of conviction. Scroll below for all the details.

This isn’t the first time that Sumona is rumoured to be dating Samrat. Years ago, there were similar rumours surfacing all over the internet. She had then claimed that they only meet during Durga Puja and that’s about it. But it looks like the media isn’t ready to yet believe her.

In a latest interaction with Times Of India, Sumona Chakravarti reacted to her marriage rumours with Samrat Mukerji and said, “Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don’t like to talk about my personal life. If ever there’s any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it.”

Sumona Chakravarti continued, “He’s a friend. That’s about it. I don’t speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way.”

When asked about her wedding, Sumona shut down the reporter saying, “I think I have answered your question.”

We don’t know about Sumona Chakravarti or Samrat Mukerji, but it seems the grapevine is convinced that there’s something more than friendship.

On the professional front, Sumona recently announced the wrap of The Kapil Sharma Show. She even shared a ‘GRWM’ reel on her Instagram showcasing her look in a beautiful white and red saree for the finale episode.

