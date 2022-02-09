Sumona Chakravarti made a lot of noise when reports of her quitting The Kapil Sharma Show began doing the rounds. It all happened as the actress was not a part of the initial promos. But that did also prove how much her fans love her. The comedian has now shared an adorable picture from her childhood and netizens are having a gala time! Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Sumona has been a part of showbiz since the age of 11. She worked as a child artist in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann. She’s only witnessed an upward graph in her journey but it was TKSS that earned her the desired fame. Kapil Sharma would often crack jokes on her lips, and it has stayed with the fans.

In the latest post, Sumona Chakravarti has shared a glimpse of her childhood. The actress showcased an adorable picture where one could witness her donning a saree out of a dupatta. She also held onto a huge handbag that was probably heavier than her own weight.

“Me – from the Archives!” Sumona Chakravarti captioned her image.

Netizens took to the comment section and made fun of how her lips were broad even then.

“Bachpan me bhi hoth apke faile hi hain but that’s cute,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “Lips to pehle bhi aise hi thi”

A comment read, “pir bi hont bary thy aj bi hont bary ha. big fan of you. so sweet pic”

“होंठ इसमें भी बड़े हैं,” joked another.

Check out the post shared by Sumona Chakravarti below:

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show grabbed eyeballs over rumoured tiff between the host and actor Akshay Kumar. But all is well and they will soon collaborate for Bachchan Pandey.

