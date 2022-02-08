Bollywood’s Mr perfectionist, Aamir Khan has made sure to blow our minds with his impeccable acting skills. It’s for sure that we won’t be able to name a film in which he hasn’t done justice to his character.

Talking about one such amazing film of the actor, Aamir’s 1998 release Ghulam is said to be a path-breaking film for Khan. However, did you know that during the shooting of the film, the PK actor wanted to walk out of the film because of famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt? Read on to know the whole scoop!

So, famous journalist and writer Roshmila Bhattacharya had once talked about an incident between Mahesh Bhatt and Aamir Khan in his book “Matinee Men”. He wrote about what had happened during the shooting of the 1998 release, Ghulam. According to Roshmila’s book, Aamir was really upset with the way Mahesh used to take the shots for the movie.

It is said that, rather than being focused on the shooting of Ghulam, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was too engrossed in his books, which did not go well with Aamir Khan. The Dhoom 3 actor was claimed to be so furious with Bhatt, that he had also called out the director for not doing his job properly. In the book, it was also mentioned that, due to Mahesh’s attitude, Aamir was ready to leave this project, and compensate for the loss as he was very unhappy.

Well, things did not turn for the worse as at the time Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt brought Vikram Bhatt in the picture who took over as the director for the movie. It was later claimed that Aamir had also asked to add Vikram’s name into the credits.

Phew, looks like Mahesh Bhatt’s brother, Vikram saved him from some huge hassle.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is said to be the remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside the actor.

