The Vivek Agnihotri-directed film, The Kashmir Files, inspired by true events is all set to release on 11th March 2022. The film had gotten postponed due to the significant spike in the Covid cases in the country and the current. So the makers of the film decided to postpone the film.

A film based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits will make you feel all the emotions they went through during the tragic incident.

The makers took to their social media and posted, “Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. #TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022 #RightToJustice”

This movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. It has an ensemble case of Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain.

Prakash Belawadi as Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt, Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit, Atul Srivastava as Vishnu Ram and Prithviraj Sarnaik as Shiva Pandit.

