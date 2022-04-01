The Kapil Sharma Show has been making the headlines lately for a number of reasons. Aside from being in the news for a number of celebrities visiting it to promote their films, it was also talked about owing to The Kashmir Files team not being called on it, the talk show likely going off-air and Sumona Chakravarti quitting it.

Sumona, who has been a part of the show since its inception in 2013, has played a variety of characters including Manju Sharma and Sarla Gulati. In the latest season as Sarla, Ms Sumona plays a girl deeply in love with her neighbour Kapil.

In a recent interaction with India.com, Sumona Chakravarti opened up about the rumours of her quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress/comedian, while clearing the air, said, “Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either.”

The news of Sumona Chakravarti quitting The Kapil Sharma Show made the headlines as the actress is all set to host a Bengali travel show, Shonar Bangla. In the same conversation, while talking about not leaving TKSS, the actress said that the show is a short one-month commitment that facilitates both her passions for travel and being a proud Bengali.

Talking about Sumona’s upcoming show, it will see the actress exploring the state and also sharing some lesser-known facts about the region and its people. Shonar Bengal is a travel-based show for Zee Entertainment’s lifestyle channel Zee Zest. It will reportedly be a 10-episodic series.

As for The Kapil Sharma Show, reports state that the show isn’t going off-air but is only taking a short break in the month of June. For that period, the team is already working on creating a back to keep their audiences entertained.

