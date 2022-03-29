The Kapil Sharma Show has been on the news lately for various reasons. Starting with The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the comedian refused to call them on the show, and recently there were rumours that the show might go off the air, however, the news was debunked. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, Sumona Chakravarti might be leaving the comedy show as she has got an offer to host a Bengali show.

The actress has been part of the comedy show since its inception in 2013. Earlier she played the character named Manju Sharma, while in the latest format her name was changed to Sarla Gulati, a girl deeply in love with her neighbour Kapil.

As per News18, the news portal has reported that Sumona Chakravarti has been roped in to host a Bengali travel show titled Shonar Bengal. Throughout the reality show, the actress will be seen exploring the state and will also share some lesser-known facts about the region and its people. However, there are no concrete reports if she’s leaving The Kapil Sharma Show or not.

Sumona Chakravarti hosted Shonar Bengal will be a 10 part travelogue and viewers will get a glimpse of Bengal’s cultural destinations across literature, art, music, and community.

As reported by The Tribune, the actress spoke about the show and said, “I got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that have been a part of my childhood but from a distance. This show gave me a chance to get up close & personal and experience them for the first time. Being able to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds has been surreal and a great learning experience for me. The magnificent beauty of Bengal never fails to surprise me. I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show.”

Talking about her excitement to host Shonar Bengal, Sumona Chakravarti adds, “When the team at Zee Zest reached out, I immediately thought this was something I would love to be a part of. I’ve always loved to travel, explore new places and cultures and what better way to do it than via a travel show and that too in my own state – Bengal. I’m extremely excited to go on this journey with Zee Zest and know more about my roots and uncover all the hidden gems that Bengal has to offer.”

